MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon officials are taking a unique approach to attract more shoppers downtown.

Nine small colorful retail chalets will be in place this spring along Western Avenue. The buildings will be placed between First and Second streets.

City leaders hopes the sheds will be occupied by retailers making his or her first step in establishing a more permanent business.

Tenants would pay a small fee for the space and be required to maintain regular business hours.

Two donors gifted the city $20,000 to cover the cost of building the retail chalets.

