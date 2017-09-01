Muskegon area girls set up lemonade stand for flood victims

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - The moving sale on Wendover Boulevard Friday included all the items you'd expect, and sweet treats too.
The cookies and lemonade were offered up by 9-year old Meah Sells and her 5-year old cousin Grayson Callahan.
The girls used a lemonade stand to collect donations for the strangers in Texas. On television the girls have seen images of people in the Houston with flooded homes.
"There was a hurricane," said Callahan. "It's where the waves go high and it floods."
"Houses got knocked down because of that flood," Sells added.
"I want them to have a nice home and I do not want them to suffer."
The girls plan on sending the money they gathered to the Red Cross Harvey fund.
