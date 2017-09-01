WZZM
Close

Muskegon area girls set up lemonade stand for flood victims

Muskegon lemonade stand for Harvey

Jon Mills, WZZM 5:55 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - The moving sale on Wendover Boulevard Friday included all the items you'd expect, and sweet treats too. 

The cookies and lemonade were offered up by 9-year old Meah Sells and her 5-year old cousin Grayson Callahan.

The girls used a lemonade stand to collect donations for the strangers in Texas. On television the girls have seen images of people in the Houston with flooded homes.

"There was a hurricane," said Callahan. "It's where the waves go high and it floods."

"Houses got knocked down because of that flood," Sells added.

"I want them to have a nice home and I do not want them to suffer."

The girls plan on sending the money they gathered to the Red Cross Harvey fund.  

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

 Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV

WZZM

Dogs impacted by Harvey coming to West Michigan shelter

WZZM

JJ Watt's Houston Harvey relief fund hits $15M

WZZM

White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories