Muskegon Charter Township seeking road millage in May

MUSKEGON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Thursday afternoon members of the Muskegon County Road Commission found plenty of potholes to fill on Fruitvale Road. In 2015 voters in Muskegon County rejected a countywide road millage to fund road repairs.

In Muskegon Charter Township voters rejected that 2015 countywide request by a two to one margin.

Now it's 2017, and Muskegon Charter Township leaders are proposing their own road funding request. It's 1.5 mills and would cost the average homeowner in the township just less than $5.00 per month for 5 years.

Muskegon Charter Township Supervisor David Kieft says if approved the money would fund significant work.

"22-roads a year, over the next three years at least," Kieft said. Currently the township can only do around two road projects a year.

Township residents will soon receive information on the request. Tyrone Davis lives near and walks along Mill Iron Road road.

"To me it is a pretty good road," said Davis. He just learned of the road millage proposal. Davis knows some roads in his community are in bad shape, and says deciding how to vote will be difficult.

"Because these roads here don't need it as far as I am concerned," Davis said.

Very few municipalities are successful with local road millage. Kieft believes if this one passes drivers should be pleased with the work it produces.

"There will be very few places in the township where you can drive and not see the results of the millage and the improvement of the roads," Kieft said.

Voters in Muskegon Charter Township will decide the road millage request on May 2.

