Muskegon Community College opens new science museum on lakeshore

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A new museum is opening on the Lakeshore and it aims to be a destination for kids and adults alike. A ribbon cutting for the John Bartley Science Museum ribbon cutting is happening at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Muskegon Community College. The museum is across the hall from MCC's Carr-Fles Planetarium.
The hands-on museum will engage visitors in different scientific concepts.
It's free and open to the public, and honors a former instructor at MCC, Doctor John Bartley.
