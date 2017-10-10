Muskegon Community College opens new science museum on lakeshore

Muskegon Community College logo (Photo: Courtesy)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A new museum is opening on the Lakeshore and it aims to be a destination for kids and adults alike. A ribbon cutting for the John Bartley Science Museum ribbon cutting is happening at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Muskegon Community College. The museum is across the hall from MCC's Carr-Fles Planetarium.

The hands-on museum will engage visitors in different scientific concepts.

It's free and open to the public, and honors a former instructor at MCC, Doctor John Bartley.

