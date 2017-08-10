Muskegon Heights Housing Commission holds back to school event

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon Heights Housing Commission is doing what it can to get residents back to school in style.

The commission's annul back to school bash was held this afternoon. There were games, food, and activities to celebrate the end of summer and prepare school aged kids for the start of school later this month.

The students each received shoes and back packs filled with school supplies.Organizers of the event say kids need to see more acts of kindness in their neighborhood.

"We want to build a foundation to help them succeed in life, I myself grew up in this housing complex and I just would like to get the word out that your start does not determine your future," said Tawanda McDaniel, Muskegon Heights Housing Commission.

The adults showed an act of love to the students by giving them new socks, and fitting them for their own special sneakers.

Students in Muskegon Heights Schools go back to class on August 21.



►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV