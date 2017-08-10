Muskegon Heights road millage will be noticable in 2018

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Tuesday residents in Muskegon Heights approved a $4 million road tax to repair road in the city.

The measure passed with just over 60 percent support from voters.

The tax increase will cost average homeowners around $48 per year. It's expected to generate between $470,000 to $500,000 annually.

The money can only be used to fund road repairs.

In and effort to inform voters about the proposal city leaders held two public forums. Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm says city leaders wanted voters to understand the poor condition of the city's streets, and know how the money would be spent if the proposal passed.

Eckholm says 25 percent of the city's roads need significant work. The new dedicated funds will result in road work starting in 2018.

"In the first year alone we are proposing 18-blocks be micro-surfaced, which is a small overlay."

The tax will remain in place for 10-years.

