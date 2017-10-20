Muskegon Middle School holds farmer's market for students

Muskegon Middle School holds farmers' market for students to educate them about food sources (Photo: Courtesy: Muskegon Middle School)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon Public Schools is stepping up efforts to fight food insecurity and helping create healthy eating habits at the same time.

Thursday, the district held its second annual farmers market at the Middle School. Students were given money to spend at the market. They were able to choose from a variety of produce grown in West Michigan.

Colleen Johnson, the district's director of dining services hopes this will help kids be more connected to where their food comes from.

"Because some kids just don't get the connection," she said. We are selling different types of produce. All of it is Michigan-grown apples, potatoes, pears, beans and squash. The kids can buy any of the food items and take them home. We will do it for both lunch periods and hope they get the connection between food and where it comes from and take it home and enjoy it."

The students were able to attend the farmers' market during both lunch periods. They were also able to meet and talk to growers, including Mike Gavin from Gavin Orchards in Coopersville and Mark Alexander, a bean farmer from Montcalm County.

In addition to sampling the chili, students were able to try roasted carrots and Brussels sprouts and beats.

