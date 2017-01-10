Muskegon moving forward on new development

Muskegon moving forward with new development

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A multi-million dollar development is moving forward in Muskegon.

Tuesday night city leaders approved a vote for the Watermark Development. The 30 million dollar project will be located on West Western Avenue.

It will be a mixed use complex that houses apartments and entertainment.

"I think at that location with water views across from our marina and other development, it will be amazing for downtown and just an awesome step forward," says Dan Rinsema-Sybenga a City Commissioner.

The project is expected to take 2 years for it to be complete.

