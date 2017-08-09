Muskegon Welcomes Christiam Music Fest

The Unity Christian Music Festival runs August 9th - 12th.

The Unity Christian Music Festival kicks off today in Muskegon with beautiful weather and free admission for "Day Zero" as organizers are calling it.

Tickets are still available for $35 one day passes with discounted pricing available if you plan to attend more than one day.

Here's the list of today's acts taking the stage:

5:50 Manic Drive

6:30 p.m. Good Little Giants

7:30 p.m. Holly Starr

8:30 p.m. Mike Donehey

9:00 p.m. Tenth Avenue North

For a list of all the artists performing through Saturday, click here.

