Muskegon Welcomes Christiam Music Fest

The Unity Christian Music Festival kicks off today in Muskegon with beautiful weather and free admission for "Day Zero" as organizers are calling it.
Tickets are still available for $35 one day passes with discounted pricing available if you plan to attend more than one day.
Here's the list of today's acts taking the stage:
5:50 Manic Drive
6:30 p.m. Good Little Giants
7:30 p.m. Holly Starr
8:30 p.m. Mike Donehey
9:00 p.m. Tenth Avenue North
For a list of all the artists performing through Saturday, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs