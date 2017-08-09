WZZM
Muskegon Welcomes Christiam Music Fest

Unity Music Fest gets underway

Alana Nehring, WZZM 6:51 PM. EDT August 09, 2017

The Unity Christian Music Festival kicks off today in Muskegon with beautiful weather and free admission for "Day Zero" as organizers are calling it.

Tickets are still available for $35 one day passes with discounted pricing available if you plan to attend more than one day.

Here's the list of today's acts taking the stage:

5:50 Manic Drive
6:30 p.m. Good Little Giants
7:30 p.m. Holly Starr
8:30 p.m. Mike Donehey
9:00 p.m. Tenth Avenue North

For a list of all the artists performing through Saturday, click here.

