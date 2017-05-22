Cosby 'holding up' as jury pick gets underway

US comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 2017. The 79-year-old Cosby is due to stand trial in Pennsylvania on June 5. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DON EMMERT)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bill Cosby's lawyers say Cosby is "looking forward" to getting jury selection started in Pittsburgh and is "holding up fine" as the trial nears.

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle says he hopes the process will go fairly quickly. Lawyers hope to have a jury in place this week.

Court officials say the judge has taken the bench in Pittsburgh as lawyers prepare to question the first batch of 125 potential jurors. They will be seeking a dozen jurors and six alternates for the trial set to start June 5 in suburban Philadelphia, about 300 miles (482 kilometers) away.

Cosby emerged from an SUV at the Allegheny County Courthouse just before 8 a.m. Monday. Wearing sunglasses and a tan sport coat, he held the arm of an assistant with one hand and held a cane in the other.

He didn't respond to reporters shouting questions at him. His assistant says he has no comment.

The 79-year-old actor-comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. Cosby says the contact was consensual.

© 2017 Associated Press