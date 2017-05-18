1 dead, 22 injured after car crashes into Times Square crowd

Police secure an are near a car after it plunged into pedestrians in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017. A speeding car struck pedestrians in New York's Times Square on. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD)

NEW YORK - One woman was killed and 22 more injured when a car slammed into a crowd in New York's Times Square on Thursday, authorities said.

Police said Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old man from the Bronx, was taken into custody and was being given a breathalyzer test. Photos from the scene showed multiple victims on the ground near the maroon Honda sedan, which came to rest on two wheels, wedged up against a light pole and metal barriers.

"There is no indication that this was an act of terrorism," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It's a tough day for New York City."

Brooklyn resident Asa Lowe was standing outside the Levi's store enjoying the weather when he heard screaming. He turned around and saw the car hitting people on the sidewalk.

He says the driver was "just mowing down people. He didn't stop."



The car hit a barricade and stopped. Lowe says the driver then got out of his car and started running until people tackled him. Lowe saw injured people, including a woman who "had tracks all over her body."

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism, but the bomb squad has responded as a precaution to check the vehicle.

Tourists Patrick and Kelly Graves of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, were waiting to get on a tour bus when they heard the crash.

Kelly Graves said she feared the worst, maybe a bomb, as "chaos" erupted and people began running. People rushed to help the injured, who were lying on the sidewalk.

The White House said President Donald Trump has been "made aware" of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates as the situation unfolds. Press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump was briefed before New York authorities confirmed the death.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with police and city officials, were at the scene of the crash.

The sidewalks in many parts of Times Square and surrounding blocks are lined with metal posts designed to prevent cars from getting onto the sidewalks and other public areas.

That network of barricades, though, is far from a complete defense. There are many areas where vehicles could be driven onto packed sidewalks or public plazas.

Times Square also has a heavy police presence at all hours of the day and night.

