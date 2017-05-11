Facebook photo courtesy of Mary Terrinoni.

On duty EMTs from Pennsylvania Ambulance had a different type of "emergency" when a young man needed help with his tie for prom.

Mary Terrinoni shared a photo on Facebook of her partner Jared Bryer stepping out of their truck to help the young man with his tie after he approached the truck.

“My heart was pretty full watching my partner step in to help him out. This is what it’s all about’” Terrinoni wrote in the post.

By 10 a.m. Thursday, the photo was shared over 4,000 times.

Jared Bryer didn’t think much about the interaction. “I felt fine,” he said, “I haven’t tied a tie in a while.”

Terrinoni enjoyed the interaction, according to Bryer. “When I got back in the truck she was giggling,” he said, “I didn’t even know she took the picture.”

