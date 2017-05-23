Terror at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester: Who are the victims?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: The first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack are placed on the empty streets on Shudehill, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2017 Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - The first victim to be named in the terror attack here that left 22 dead and dozens injured was a huge fan of singer Ariana Grande, with whom she once proudly posed for a picture and posted it on social media.

Georgina Callander, 18, was at Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night when she died in a blast blamed on a suicide bomber, who was also killed when his device was detonated.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Callander's death was confirmed by Runshaw College in Leyland, a small town about 34 miles northwest of Manchester. She grew up in Lancashire, a county in northwestern England.

Tributes paid to 18-year-old "Ariana Grande superfan" Georgina Callander - first of 22 Manchester victims named https://t.co/lqUtY17BA5 pic.twitter.com/Sc0xrxrbPF — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 23, 2017

In 2015, Callander posted a picture of herself posing alongside Grande on Instagram.

On Monday before the show she sent a Twitter message to Grande: "So EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW."

Callander was in the second year of a three-year health and social care course. The London Evening Standard reported that she died in a hospital in Manchester with her mother by her side.

Callander's friends paid tribute to her on social media. "I hope you rest in peace my darling," tweeted Sophie Jauregui, who identified herself as Callender's best friend.

The second victim to be named named was Saffie Rose Roussos, who was just 8.

Her teacher at Tarleton Community Primary School described her as a "beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word" in a statement was issued through Lancashire County Council.

Tarleton also sits to the northwest of Manchester, close to Leyland, where Callander was from.

John Atkinson, 26, from Bury, in the Greater Manchester area, was the third victim to be named. Online messages paid tribute to an “amazing young man."

Who are victims of Manchester terror attack? John Atkinson killed at Ariana Grande concert https://t.co/PN71YjlDUE pic.twitter.com/swGmq5nJ4F — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 23, 2017

As the news comes in, the sympathies and condolences to the familes of Georgina Callander, Saffie Rose Roussos and John Atkinson #RIP — GMP Middleton (@GMPMiddleton) May 23, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM