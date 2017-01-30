Man blames running deer for 40 mph speeding ticket

A deer. (Photo: ASO FUJITA/amanaimagesRF, This content is subject to copyright.)

A Massachusetts man offered an unusual scapegoat for the classic “it wasn’t me” excuse in court last week.

Dennis Sayers, of Haverhill, Mass., said authorities caught a deer going 40 mph, not him, The Newburyport Daily News reports.

Sayers received a speeding ticket for going 40 mph in a 30 mph zone in November, according to the The Newburyport Daily News.

In court Thursday, Sayers asked Officer Royster Johnson if he was positive that his radar captured Sayers’ speed and not that of a nearby deer.

“You’re not contending the radar picked up the deer?”Judge Peter Doyle said in court, the Daily News reported.

While Sayers said he thought it was possible, Judge Doyle did not. Sayers' $105 fine was upheld.

Hey, kudos for creativity.

