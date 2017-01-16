Monica Crowley, Trump pick for NSC spokeswoman, bows out amid plagiarism charges

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Monica Crowley, recently chosen as a deputy national security advisor in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, departs Trump Tower, December 15, 2016 in New York City.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Amid allegations of plagiarism, Monica Crowley — Donald Trump's pick for the top communications job with the National Security Council — is withdrawing from the job.

“After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” Crowley told The Washington Times. “I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.”

CNN and Politico reported several instances of Crowley lifting passages from other writers.

HarperCollins, the publisher of Crowley's 2012 book “What the (Bleep) Just Happened," announced it had withdrawn the digital edition in light of the accusations.

Crowley was to have been senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council.

USA Today