Nintendo Switch to launch March 3 for $300

Nintendo confirmed Thursday it will launch its Switch video game console worldwide on March 3.

The console, which is a combination of a home and portable device, will cost $299.99 in the U.S.

Players attach the tablet-like device to a dock to play at home on a television with standard video game controllers. Players can also remove the tablet, using a pair of "Joy-con" controllers on each side to play games while away from home.

The Switch will have three game modes: A TV Mode where users plug Switch into the TV via docking station and play with a standard controller; a Tabletop Mode where the Switch sits up with a kickstand, and players hold both "Joy-con" controllers separately; and Handheld Mode, where players attach the Joy-con controllers to each side and play games on the go. The controllers will also support motion-based controls, similar to Nintendo's hit console, the Wii.

Nintendo says battery life for the Switch will range between 2.5 to 6.5 hours.

Nintendo will introduce games leveraging the controllers' motion and sensory capabilities, including a compilation called 1-2 Switch, which features a variety of mini-games including a Western-style shootout, a sequel to the action shooter Splatoon, and boxing game Arms.

The launch of Switch is important for Nintendo, as it seeks to rebound from poor sales of its last home device, the Wii U. Featuring a tablet-style controller, Wii U never captured the interest of consumers, falling behind to newer devices like Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 13 million Wii U consoles.

