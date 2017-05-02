Orioles' Adam Jones gets nice ovation from Fenway fans before first at-bat

Less than 24 hours after he was called racist epithets by fans at Fenway Park, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones received a nice applause before his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Jones, one of just 62 African-Americans on opening-day rosters, was the target of racist comments during Monday's game, which he says was "one of the worst" he's ever endured during his 12-year career.
The Orioles are in their second game of a three-game set in Boston.
For what it's worth, big ovation for Adam Jones at Fenway pic.twitter.com/u1xgRMuwfg— Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) May 2, 2017
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs