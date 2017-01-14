REFUND: Milk purchased in these 15 states might get you $70 refund

Thanks to a class action settlement, Michigan residents who have purchased milk or milk products since 2003 may be entitled to a payment.
The $52 million settlement over price-fixing of milk and milk products includes Michigan , 14 other states, and the District of Columbia.
While the payment amounts will vary depending on the number of products and the number of submitted claims, a website for the settlements says consumers may receive up to $70.
No proof of purchase is needed to be eligible.
In order to be eligible, you must have purchased milk or milk products from a grocery store.
Click here to submit your claim.
From the settlement site:
You are a member of this class if you, since 2003, purchased milk or other milk products (including half & half, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt or cream) when you were a resident of one of the following states, you may be entitled to payment from this milk price-fixing class action settlement:
Arizona
California
District of Columbia
Kansas
Massachusetts
Michigan
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
Oregon
South Dakota
Tennessee
Vermont
West Virginia
Wisconsin
NOTE: To be eligible for benefits from this class action settlement, you must have purchased the milk products from a grocery store or other retailer, not directly from one of the defendants. The products must not have been purchased for resale.
