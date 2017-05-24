Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte greets supporters during a campaign meet and greet at Lions Park on May 23, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

GREAT FALLS, MONT - A political reporter for the Guardian was allegedly assaulted by Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in the Montana U.S. House race, Wednesday evening in Bozeman, the reporter announced via Twitter.

"Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses," Ben Jacobs wrote on Twitter.

"There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me."

There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

Wednesday's incident comes just one day before the special election in which Gianforte is running against Democratic candidate Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks. Polls thus far have shown Gianforte with a single-digit lead over Quist.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has not yet returned called made by the Tribune for comment.

Whitney Bermes, reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle confirmed via Twitter that the sheriff's office and medics were on scene.

"I'm sick and tired of you guys. The last time you were here you did the same thing," Gianforte is allegedly heard on audio posted by the Guardian.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM