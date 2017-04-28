Trump: I thought being president would be easier

US President Donald Trump makes remarks prior to signing an "Antiquities Executive Order" at the Department of the Interior, on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump has said he thought being the leader of the United States would be “easier.”

Trump made the remark while reflecting on his first 100 days in office in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

"I loved my previous life,” he said of his time as a billionaire business mogul pre-White House.

“I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

Trump, who is under round-the-clock Secret Service protection, also told Reuters he was surprised at how little privacy he had now.

"You're really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere," he said.

Trump, who now usually travels by limousine or SUV, also said he missed driving.

"I like to drive," he said. "I can't drive any more."

