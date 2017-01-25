Trump's expected ban on refugees, who would be affected?

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump is expected to suspend the U.S. refugee program as one of his executive orders this week, closing the door on thousands of people seeking asylum from religious, political and ethnic persecution worldwide.

Here's a look at what's involved with the refugee ban:

Who could be affected?

Most refugees in 2016 came to the U.S. from countries that are at war or under the control of repressive governments. Top refugee admissions from Africa came from the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (16,370) and Somalia (9,020). From east Asia, most came from Myanmar (12,347). The greatest number of Europeans came from Ukraine (2,543), which is at war with Russian-backed irregular troops in the east. Colombians (529) fleeing an insurgency topped the list from South America, and Syrians (12,587) and Iraqis (9,880) fleeing civil war and terrorist groups topped the list from the Near East and South Asia.

How many refugees has the U.S. admitted in the past?

Total U.S. refugee admissions have dropped since 1975 from 146,158 in 1975, when 135,000 came from Asia, to 84,995 in 2016, when four out of five refugees came from Africa and the Near East or South Asia, according to the State Department.

Who were the refugees from Iran?

Trump’s ban on refugees from Iran closes the door on religious minorities from one of the worst countries in the world when it comes to religious freedom. Of the 4,152 refugees admitted from Iran in 2016, more than three-fourths, 3,252, identified as Bahai, Jewish, Zoroastrian or one of the Christian and Protestant faiths.

Does Trump have the power to block refugees and other immigrants?

Yes, for security reasons. A president has the power to shut down the refugee program completely, bringing the number of refugees to zero, without any justification or approval from Congress. Federal law allows for a president to bar entry to any immigrant “or any class” of immigrants if the president deems them “detrimental to the interests of the United States, and to "impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate," according to the law.

U.S. Code § 1182 - Inadmissible aliens: "Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

Would Trump block immigrants based on their religion?

According to reports by the New York Times and Reuters, Trump is considering a month-long ban on immigrants from at least seven countries.

Had Trump called the immigration ban a ban on Muslim countries, which he proposed as a temporary restriction during the presidential campaign, he would likely have faced legal challenges based on the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of religion.

But the seven countries on his list have been carefully selected. Three of them — Iran, Sudan and Syria — comprise the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism. The other four — Iraq, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — are designated “terrorist safe havens” by the State Department.

Trump can point to terrorism and defend his moves based on national security grounds.

Contributing: Alan Gomez

USA TODAY