Trump's first proclamation lacks the humility of his predecessors'

President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. Photo by J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Buried under a stack of presidential paperwork President Trump signed shortly after his inauguration was his first official proclamation, declaring last Friday a "National Day of Patriotic Devotion."

But by the time anyone found out about it, it was already over.

Trump proclaimed the day to honor his own inauguration, proclaiming a "new national pride" that would "strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country."

But the White House never released the proclamation until it arrived Monday at the Office of the Federal Register, where it was scheduled to be published Tuesday.

The proclamation continues a tradition that began with President George H.W. Bush in 1989 and followed by every president since. The one-page proclamations read like mini-inaugural addresses, and can set a rhetorical tone for the entire presidency.

And Trump's tone is distinctly different from his predecessors, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston professor who studies presidential proclamations.

Trump's proclamation "is missing the personal humility" seen in the previous proclamations, he said. Instead, it strikes a more nationalistic note.

"A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart. We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose," Trump's proclamation said. "There are no greater people than the American citizenry, and as long as we believe in ourselves, and our country, there is nothing we cannot accomplish."

Trump's "National Day of Patriotic Devotion" is the first inaugural proclamation that doesn't explicitly invoke God — although it speaks of "sacred values" and prayers for peace — or quote previous great Americans like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln or Martin Luther King, Jr.

Bush, for example, proclaimed a "National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving" in his 1989 inaugural proclamation. "I am humbled before God and seek his counsel and favor on our land," he said.

"These proclamations trend towards humble and gracious language as new presidents struggle with the enormity of the task in front of them," Rottinghaus said. "There is an awestruck tone to most of these first proclamations as incoming presidents acknowledge they are fallible and burdened with a great responsibility."

For Bill Clinton, the proclamations declared a "National Day of Fellowship and Hope" in 1993, and a "National Day of Hope and Renewal" in 1997. George W. Bush returned to his father's "National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving" in 2001. And for President Obama, the days were known as the "National Day of Reconciliation and Renewal" in 2009 and the "National Day of Hope and Resolve" in 2013.

USA TODAY