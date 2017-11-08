2017 CMA Awards: The winners list

The 2017 CMA Awards don't begin until 7 p.m., but the winners have already been announced in two categories. The late, legendary Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson's recording of "Funny How Time Slips Away" was named Music Event of the Year, and the Brothers Osborne's video for "It Ain't My Fault," directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, won Music Video of the Year.
This year's nominees are listed below; winners are in bold. The list will be updated throughout the evening.
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s))
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
Mix Engineer: Chris Lord - Alge
“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Mix Engineer: Zach Crowell
“Dirt On My Boots” — Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Mix Engineer: Eric Masse
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to each artist)
“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
“Funny How Time Slips Away” — Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
“Kill A Word” — Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
“Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney with P!nk
“Speak to a Girl” — Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Director: Carter Smith
“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s))
“The Breaker” — Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
“From A Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
“Heart Break” — Lady Antebellum
Producer: busbee
“The Nashville Sound” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Producer: Dave Cobb
“The Weight of These Wings” — Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Songwriter(s))
“Better Man”
Songwriter: Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
“Body Like A Back Road”
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Dirt On My Boots”
Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Tin Man”
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
