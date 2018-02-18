Adam Rippon will work for NBC as a correspondent for remainder of 2018 Winter Olympics

Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, the openly gay Olympic team bronze medalist who has become one of the best-known names at these Games, has been hired by NBC to work as a correspondent during the remainder of the Olympics, NBC spokesman Greg Hughes told USA TODAY Sports Sunday evening.

Rippon, 28, will work for the network on a variety of platforms, including television, digital and social media, Hughes said.

Always outspoken, Rippon made news in mid-January when he criticized Vice President Pence in a story in USA TODAY. When Pence fired back little more than an hour after the story appeared online, Rippon’s profile was on the rise.

Rippon, who said he was bullied and teased as a boy growing up in Scranton, Pa., came out publicly as being gay in an October 2015 story in Skating magazine. He often talks about how he hopes his story can help others, especially young people who might be struggling with their sexuality.

He also is one of a few U.S. athletes who said they will not go to the White House for a post-Olympic celebration hosted by President Trump.

