Amanda Seyfried, 'Mean Girls' castmates raise money for victims of Las Vegas shooting

(Left to right:) Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in a scene from 'Mean Girls.' (Photo: MICHAEL GIBSON, PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

This year, Mean Girls Day has a grool purpose.

In light of Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas in which at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured, cast members of the 2004 high school comedy have partnered to raise money for the victims.

Oct. 3 is celebrated as Mean Girls Day in honor of a memorable scene in which star Lindsay Lohan informs her crush of the date on Oct. 3.

A GoFundMe campaign created by actor Brian Tyler Cohen on Oct. 2 seeks to raise $300,000. Mean Girls actors Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese are featured in a minute-long video on the campaign page.

"We want to turn the attention to those who need it," Bennett said in the video.

"After Sunday's tragic events in Las Vegas, let's give back," Seyfried encouraged, later adding "Thank you for being a fan and thank you for your help."

The campaign asks each fan to contribute just $3 to the cause. According to the pledge page, "100% of funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the (National Compassion Fund) at the completion of this campaign."

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the effort had raised more than $6,000 in pledges.

