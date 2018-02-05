Amazon second headquarters: Some see a clue in Amazon's Alexa Super Bowl ad

When Alexa loses her voice, Cardi B and several other celebrities, including Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, and Sir Anthony Hopkins, help her get it back. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's Alexa Super Bowl ad was a hit during the big game. With guest spots from Gordon Ramsey, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, Sir Anthony Hopkins and even founder Jeff Bezos, the ad impressed fans and critics alike, even winning USA TODAY's Ad Meter poll as the highest rated ad.

But did the spot, which poked fun at the idea of Alexa losing her "voice," actually include a hint at the future location of Amazon's second headquarters? The Internet seems to think so.

Did Amazon just announce HQ2 in their Super Bowl ad?! #Amazon #HQ2 — Ty Cooper (@ty_cooper) February 5, 2018

Not long after the spot aired did people begin to dissect it for clues about HQ2, with Twitter users quickly posting ideas online.

One popular theory: The ad opens with a woman asking Alexa for the weather in Austin. What a coincidence then that Austin is one of the final 20 cities in North America vying for Amazon's second headquarters and the 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment that is slated to go with it.

Ok in the Amazon commercial Alexa is giving the weather in Austin....does that mean the new Amazon HQ is coming to the ATX??? 👀 — Cody McCrary (@cody_mccrary) February 5, 2018

Amazon commercial mentioned the weather in Austin.



They're moving here. It's over.#AmazonHQ2 — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) February 5, 2018

i have a theory where amazon chooses austin as the city to put their 2nd headquarters bc austin was used in the superbowl commercial — Gabriela (@brielatrevino) February 5, 2018

Does this seem far-fetched? Absolutely. Tech companies love throwing in Easter eggs, or hidden clues, in major announcements, releases or events, but rarely do they include something as newsworthy as the future location of a massive second headquarters.

In fact, Amazon threw cold water on the idea later Monday.

"The Alexa Super Bowl spot and HQ2 are totally unrelated," the company said in a statement after being contacted by USA TODAY.

And so the wait for HQ2 continues.

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

