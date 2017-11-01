Astros win first World Series with Game 7 victory over Dodgers

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros forces out Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at second base during the fifth inning in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2017 Getty Images)

George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy Wednesday night, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.

Playing for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and wearing an H Strong logo on their jerseys, the Astros brought home the prize that had eluded them since they started out in 1962 as the Colt .45s.

Springer led off the evening with a double against Yu Darvish, and soon it was 2-0. Springer hit his fifth homer — tying the mark set by Reggie Jackson and matched by Chase Utley — when he connected for a record fourth game in a row, making it 5-0 in the second inning.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch pulled starter Lance McCullers in the third soon after the curveballer crazily plunked his fourth batter of the game. Winner Charlie Morton pitched the final four innings.

