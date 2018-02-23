BoycottNRA: US bank, car rental company cut ties with NRA

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre's image floats above the NRA booth in the Exhibitor Hub during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NEB. - U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the National Rifle Association, after the latest school massacre.

Boycott petitions are circling online for companies that offer discounts to NRA members and #BoycottNRA is trending on Twitter. Some of the companies that partnered with the NRA, as the backlash grows, have begun to distance themselves.

The software company Symantec Corp., which makes Norton Antivirus technology, said Friday that it had ended its NRA discount program.

One day earlier, the car rental company Enterprise Holdings, which also owns Alamo and National, said it was cutting off discounts for NRA members.

First National Bank of Omaha, one of the nation's largest privately held banks, announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA. "Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA," spokesman Kevin Langin said in a statement.

Langin declined to say when the contract would expire and would not elaborate on what sort of feedback the company had received.

Both companies released their statements dozens of times on Twitter in response to calls for them to sever ties with the NRA. Some Twitter users who identified themselves as customers pledged to take their business elsewhere.

The announcements came after the progressive news website ThinkProgress listed them as companies that support the NRA. ThinkProgress noted that First National Bank offered two NRA cards, each with a $40 bonus, and touted it as "enough to reimburse your one-year NRA membership!" It also noted Enterprise "offers members an unspecified discount."

On Thursday, the bank webpage that advertised the NRA card had been disabled. A cached version of the site touted the card as "the official credit card of the NRA" and noted the benefits of membership.

The NRA credit cards are part of a larger business in which the bank issues cards branded with organizations' logos, such as the sporting-goods store Scheels and the Best Western hotel chain.

Twitter accounts for Enterprise and its two other brands, Alamo and National, tweeted late Thursday: "All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26."

The NRA has faced intense criticism following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead, the latest in a string of high-profile mass killings in the U.S.

An NRA spokeswoman referred questions Thursday to the group's licensing department. A phone message left with that office was not immediately returned.

A group that tracks the credit industry said the move could carry significant risks for First National Bank of Omaha.

"Many will applaud the move, but NRA members are famously loyal and the organization has shown itself as being very good at mobilizing its members," said Matt Schulz, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com. "However, banks are in the business of managing risks of all kinds, and First National clearly sees this as one they're willing to take."

First National Bank has banks in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

Associated Press writers Sarah Skidmore Sell in Portland, Oregon and Kelvin Chan in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

