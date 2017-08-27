WZZM
Close

Celebrities react, donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA 4:50 AM. EDT August 28, 2017

Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas, with torrential rain and catastrophic flooding predicted to last several more days. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said that recovery from the storm will take 'a couple of years.' 

As Harvey continues through the Texas coast, several celebrities have addressed the victims. During a heartfelt moment at MTV's Video Music Awards, Katy Perry urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross. "We're praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild, because we're all in this together," said Perry.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart posted to his Instagram account and challenged his celebrity friends to donate $25,000. 

 

 

Among those challenged were Chris Rock, Jay Z, and Jerry Seinfield. "I think we've participated in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, come meaningless, but we've all done them," Hart said. "At this point I'm going to start a real challenge." 

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans created a fundraiser, which has already raised over $250,000 and posted a video to his twitter. 

 

 

"I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive." 

Country singer Chris Young also donated $100,000 to the relief efforts on a GoFundMe account. The money will go directly to the red cross, and the campaign has raised over $130,000. 

 

 

Actor and Texas native Randy Quaid tweeted and urged people to send him his address if they need help or if they're in danger

 

 

Dozens of other celebrities have tweeted their thoughts and prayers to Houston and other parts of Texas.

 

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories