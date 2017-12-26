WZZM
Close

Chrissy Teigen tweet-storms epic 8-hour flight to nowhere

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen epitomize #RelationshipGoals, and the couple's honesty about their marriage makes us love them even more. Apparently the couple once went through a rough patch that lasted approximately 30 minutes. (USA TODAY)

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY , TEGNA 12:50 AM. EST December 27, 2017

All Nippon Airways. Be warned. You're going to be getting a letter from a disgruntled passenger —  model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, 32, who is expecting baby number two with John Legend, was not pleased about flying the airlines with her husband Tuesday. The ANA flight was destined for Tokyo but went a total of nowhere after eight hours and 20 minutes.

Teigen and 150 passengers traveled for fours hours over the Pacific Ocean before the airplane made an abrupt U-turn and returned to Los Angeles.

It's clear Teigen purchased the Wi-fi onboard and made use of Twitter. Often.

 

 

"A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane," Teigen wrote. "Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know."

The seat map clearly showed it was an unusual flight.

 

 

Teigen was not satisfied with this return flight to nowhere, even with a stellar movie selection that included Clint Eastwood's 2008 drama Gran Torino. 

 

 

"Laughing," but frustrated over the cause — a person apparently had boarded the wrong flight with a United ticket — Teigen went after the airport boarding machines.

 

 

Teigen landed back at LAX after 8 hours and 20 minutes in the air (just imagine how the people in the cheap seats felt).

 

 

 

 

But she said she'd keep it all in stride. "The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo," she said.

 

 

There was a swipe at the boarding pass machine.

 

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories