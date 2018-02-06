Confusing 'tsunami warning' alert sent to major cities

A tsunami warning sent by accuweather on a mobile device. (Photo: Twitter)

If you got a tsunami warning on your mobile device Tuesday morning, don't panic: It was only a test.

A tsunami warning test message was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning to several major cities in the U.S, including Houston, Tampa, and New York.

The alert appeared as a notification that read as a tsunami warning, but did not indicate that it was a test unless it was opened, leaving people confused.

Dear @accuweather - don’t send people who are now afraid of rain and flooding a tsunami warning test.



Tests that might be better received in Houston right now: who’s brisket is better?, no traffic warning, or... blue skies and no chance of flooding warnings. pic.twitter.com/vbjtGU7kf4 — Bobbie Byrd (@clumsycrafter) February 6, 2018

Hey @accuweather @NOAA might want to find a way to make things more clear that they are a test. It 100% reads as there is a tsunami if people don’t click into twice. pic.twitter.com/kj77XhtrEf — Sarah Kobos (@skobos) February 6, 2018

AccuWeather confirmed that there is no tsunami warning in effect for the East Coast.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 6, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA