Cue Rugrats nostalgia, Reptar Bars now in stores

FYE announced that its now selling Reptar Bars in its stores. (Photo: FYE)

All sorts of 90's nostalgia is filling FYE stores this week as Reptar bars are hitting store shelves nationwide.

The candy promises to turn your tongue green and fill your taste buds with memories of a 90's childhood.

Anyone who grew up watching the Rugrats on Nickelodeon will certainly remember the iconic green T. Rex and all the different products based on its likeness.

Through the years, recipes for ways to make your own Reptar Bars have been featured online by Buzzfeed, Feast of Fiction, and many others.

FYE is advising customers on its Facebook page to check with local stores for Reptar Bars availabilty.

And if the candy bar isn't nostalgic enough for you, FYE plans to bring Reptar Cereal to life next month. You can pre-order the product on the company's website.

When the excitement is too real and you drop $30 on #ReptarBars pic.twitter.com/U6P2cHMa75 — Johnny Nacis (@JohnnyNacis) October 11, 2017

