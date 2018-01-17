Dale Jr. helps driver stuck in the snow, then hits a tree

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 AXALTA Chevrolet, takes part in pre-race ceremonies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped out some motorists stuck in the snow on Wednesday, but then wound up in a tricky situation himself.

The retired NASCAR star tweeted about his North Carolina snow day adventures that included helping out some folks whose car got stuck in the snow.

But then five minutes later, Junior said he hit a pine tree.

Junior wrote that he's "all good" and that his car "probably just needs a new alignment."

But he's using his lesson to warn North Carolina drivers to stay off the roads for the rest of the day and into tonight. When NASCAR's most popular driver says to stay off the roads, you better listen!

NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018

