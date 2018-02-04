Here's why the Super Bowl broadcast went black

(Photo: imnoom / Thinkstock, imnoom)

The Super Bowl broadcast went dark for several seconds on Sunday night during a commercial break, prompting predictable confusion and frustration from viewers.

NBC Sports issued a statement on Twitter that attributed the darkness to a "brief equipment failure." The network said no game action or commercial time was missed.

"We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed." — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 5, 2018

The brief blackout was a big deal because thirty-second commercial slots are going for more than $5 million for airtime alone. The goal is to capture the attention of the 111 million-plus viewers who tuned in Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New England Patriots.

People on Twitter understandably freaked out. Some wondered if it was just their TV.

Does anyone else have dead air right now? #SuperBowl — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 5, 2018

Others joked about the dead air.

Good to see the Hawaii emergency notification guy landed on his feet with a new job hitting the button on #SuperBowl commercials. — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) February 5, 2018

My screen just went blank for 30 seconds. I thought it was Hillary's 2020 campaign launch. #SuperBowl — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 5, 2018

