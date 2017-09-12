DOJ won't bring charges against officers in Gray case

Richard Shipley and Gloria Darden, step-father and mother of Freddie Gray, react during a press conference after Baltimore police officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was found not guilty in this photo from June 23, 2016. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Makela, 2016 Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice won't bring federal charges against six police officers involved in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose death touched off weeks of protests and unrest in Baltimore.

The officers were charged by state prosecutors after Gray's neck was broken in the back of a police transport wagon in April of 2015. The 25-year-old was handcuffed and shackled at the time, but he was unrestrained by a seat belt.

Three officers were acquitted at trial. Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby dropped the remaining state cases.

The Gray family's attorney, Billy Murphy, says the Justice Department informed him on Tuesday that no charges would be filed.

Five officers face internal disciplinary trials, scheduled to begin Oct. 30.

