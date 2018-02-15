WZZM
Close

Florida Attorney General: We will pay for high school shooting victims' funerals

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has joined law enforcement agents near Wednesday's school shooting site to offer his condolences to the families of the victims and to survivors. (Feb. 14)

Associated Press , TEGNA 8:59 AM. EST February 15, 2018

Florida's attorney general said the state will cover funeral expenses for the victims of a deadly rampage at a high school that killed at least 17 people on Wednesday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said her office will "do everything we can to help their families." She said the state will also cover counseling expenses for survivors. 

"It's a horrible tragedy," said Bondi in a news conference on Wednesday night.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott joined Bondi and law enforcement agents during the news conference near the site of the deadly school shooting. He offered his condolences to the victims' families and survivors and said the attack "is just absolutely pure evil."

Scott told reporters he can't imagine what the families of the victims are going through. He also said he would be visiting hospitalized survivors.

The attack was the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories