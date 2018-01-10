Harvey Weinstein slapped at Arizona restaurant

US film producer Harvey Weinstein poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France, on May 23, 2017. (Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein was shown being accosted by a diner at a Paradise Valley resort Tuesday night in a video posted on the tabloid-news website TMZ.

According to TMZ, the confrontation happened in Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley.

Weinstein's representative Sallie Hofmeister told The Arizona Republic in an email that TMZ's report was accurate and did not provide further comment.

TMZ reported that the producer, who is said to be undergoing rehab through the exclusive Meadows center in Wickenburg, was eating dinner with his "sober coach" at about 9 p.m. when a man at an adjacent table asked to take a photo with him. Weinstein declined.

When Weinstein and the coach got up to leave, the other diner told his friend to start filming what was about to occur, TMZ reported.

The video shows the man walking up to Weinstein and saying, "You're such a piece of s--- for what you did to these women," and slapping him in the face twice. Weinstein is seen caught off-guard.

Watch the encounter here -- warning: the video contains graphic language.

Yikes! Harvey Weinstein got slapped and cussed out while eating dinner in Arizona. He's currently in rehab at a facility in the same state. Not an advocate of violence but karma is a ________. pic.twitter.com/oalW80gU4o — Jessie (Kofie and Jessie Podcast on iTunes) (@JMKTV) January 10, 2018

TMZ reported that Weinstein declined to call police and left the restaurant. The Paradise Valley Police Department told The Arizona Republic that it had received no calls from the restaurant's location nor reports about the incident.

Lt. Michael Cole, a spokesman for the police department, said no report has been filed but that Paradise Valley police would pursue an investigation if there were a cooperative victim. Cole said he saw the video and that if Weinstein were to file a report, the department would investigate it as a misdemeanor assault.

The Republic contacted Sanctuary on Wednesday morning after the video was posted. Elements is its signature restaurant and features celebrity chef Beau MacMillan.

"Our guests’ privacy is paramount at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Therefore, we are unable to provide a comment," said a statement from the resort.

Weinstein, 65, has been spotted in the Valley over the past few months after dozens of allegations surfaced in late 2017 that for decades he had sexually harassed and blacklisted women who rejected his advances.

TMZ previously reported spotting Weinstein in disguise late last year at a central Phoenix restaurant. He had traveled to Arizona in the wake of sexual assault and misconduct accusations by high-profile actresses and other entertainment professionals.

Weinstein was one of the first prominent figures in entertainment and politics to topple during the #MeToo movement that seeks to bring victims' voices to the forefront and hold predators accountable.

More than 80 women have come out against Weinstein, who formerly helmed Miramax and the Weinstein Company (which he co-founded with his brother, Bob). The accusations range from inappropriate to criminal behavior, including allegations of rape. Weinstein has denied the allegations and two police investigations are under review by the Los Angeles district attorney.

