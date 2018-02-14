Here are the lawmakers calling for gun control in the wake of Florida shooting

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Several lawmakers called for gun control on Wednesday, in the wake of a shooting that left more than a dozen people dead or injured.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said there were at least 14 victims at a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, though it did not say how many were injured or killed.

Following reports of the shooting, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., took to the Senate floor to criticize congressional inaction on gun issues. Congress has long stalled on such issues, even in the face of multiple deadly shootings year after year.

Murphy — who represents Newtown, Conn., the site of a shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead — has long been a gun control advocate.

"I'm coming to the floor to talk about something else, but let me just note once again for my colleagues: this happens nowhere else other than the United States of America," he said. "It only happens here not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else."

As for Florida's own senators, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., shared his condolences, but did not specifically call for gun control.

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

But Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., was among the many other voices who said that something needed to be done. He called the shooting "bad for Florida and the country.

"We ought to say enough is enough," he said on CNN. "The question is once you get into the investigation: How did the shooter obtain the weapon? Was it a high-caliber weapon? Was it obtained lawfully? And, if so, that ought to have people start thinking about such things as background checks on the purchase of a gun and the question of an assault rifle if in fact one was used.”

Other lawmakers have also called for gun control.

Our schools should be a place where students and teachers feel safe. How many more senseless tragedies does this country have to endure until Congress acts? https://t.co/QU5AE6LVzR — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) February 14, 2018

Another terrible school shooting, this time in Florida. At least 18 other school shootings have already happened this year. My heart breaks for those children and their parents. How many more victims until we decide gun violence is a national problem? https://t.co/QbLjIbTQEO — Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel) February 14, 2018

Keeping the students and victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in my thoughts today.



We need more than moments of silence. Congress must take action to stop these tragedies. #EndGunViolence — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 14, 2018

I agree with every word @realDonaldTrump said here. I invite him to get off his ass and join me in trying to do something about it. https://t.co/XV0hRENr4B — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 14, 2018

Republicans should pray for forgiveness, for not only their complacency and dereliction of duty, but in contrition for the men, women and children we continue to lay to rest because of senseless gun violence and the cowardly inaction from Congress. — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) February 14, 2018

Another day, another shooting, indeed, multiple shootings today, while Congress sits in the grip of the NRA, incapable of making the slightest gesture toward reasonable gun safety. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) February 14, 2018

