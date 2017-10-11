House Intel leaders to release Facebook ads purchased by Kremlin-linked groups

Rep. Mike Conaway arrives for a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 23, 2017. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Leaders of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday they will soon make public the Facebook ads that were purchased by a Kremlin-linked group as part of Russia's efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, who is leading the panel's Russia investigation, said the committee will release about 3,000 ads provided to the panel by Facebook. He said the release will probably not come before a Nov. 1 public hearing the committee is holding with executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google.

That hearing will focus on how Russians exploited social media sites to try to influence the election. Facebook recently revealed that a Russian group purchased $100,000 worth of ads during last year's election.

"We’ve asked for Facebook’s help to help scrub any personally identifiable information, but it’s our hope that when they conclude, then we can release them publicly," said Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the senior Democrat on the committee.

