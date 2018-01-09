Ivanka Trump praises Oprah's Golden Globes speech; Twitter isn't having it

vanka Trump attends an event where U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the White House promoting the administration's efforts to decrease federal regulations December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

In case you were wondering, President Trump's daughter Ivanka totally endorses Oprah's Golden Globes rousing speech.

Yes, we're talking about the moving speech Oprah gave about the #MeToo movement and "speaking truth to power" that had many on Twitter dreaming of a 2020 Oprah presidential bid. That one.

And yes, we mean the support came from the first daughter of the man who famously talked about grabbing women by their genitals and is accused by several women of sexual misconduct. That one.

As her father was cheered on and booed at the college football national championship game Monday night, Ivanka Trump tweeted: "Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United"

Twitter's exasperated reaction to Ivanka Trump's words was fast and furious, complete with middle-finger emojis, plenty of "lol," and fighting words.

Here are a few of the Twitter replies to Ivanka Trump's post from celebrities:

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen wrote, "ew go away."

Actor Adam Pally said, "What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault leveled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he’s openly stated he’s sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that?"

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, "Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers."

And below are some of the photos and GIFs sent in reply to Ivanka's words:

