Jimmie Johnson wrecked out of Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's for Pros Chevrolet, is involved in an on-track incident with several other cars during the 60th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2018. (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson has been wrecked out of the Daytona 500.

Johnson was collected in a nine-car accident that involved half of Joe Gibbs Racing and half of Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson was wrecked along with Hendrick teammate William Byron, while Gibbs drivers Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez were part of the scum.

The accident started when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tried to block Ryan Blaney as they raced to the end of the first stage. Contact between the two cars sent Stenhouse shooting up the track, but he was able to save his Ford and avoid crashing.

Drivers tried to avoid Stenhouse and it triggered the accident that ended Johnson's day.

Johnson had a horrible Speedweeks. He had accidents in all three races at Daytona.

Kurt Busch won the first stage of the race under caution.

