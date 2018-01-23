Tsunami warning issued for U.S. west coast after earthquake off Alaska

Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering (Photo: Thinkstock, Petrovich9)

A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of the U.S. west coast after a magnitude-7.9 earthquake hit off Alaska.

The quake struck at 4:31 a.m. ET 157 miles southeast of Chiniak at a depth of 6 miles early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. It was initially reported as magnitude-8.2. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

A tsunami watch has been issued from Washington to California and for Hawaii. A tsunami warning was been issued for the coasts of Alaska and British Columbia.

The USGS said the first wave could reach Kodiak in Alaska at 5:45 a.m. ET and Neah Bay in Washington at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Authorities in Kodiak are telling residents to move to higher ground. The quake hit about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island.

Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska said: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”

People said on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away in Anchorage.

Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2018 USATODAY.COM