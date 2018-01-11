Multiple Sam's Club stores close without notice across nation

Shoppers leave a Sam's Club store January 12, 2010 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (Photo: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images), 2010 Getty Images)

Sam's Clubs across the country closed without warning on Thursday. The number and locations of those stores is unclear, but closures have been reported in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana,

Sam’s Club shutdown? Employees at this S Loop store tell me they showed up to work and were told store is closed effective today. Sign on door says same thing. Hearing other stores also affected. Waiting on answers from parent company, Walmart #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RtbY7EhiIK — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 11, 2018

Had a student who lost her job when she went in to work this morning. Demand answers and job placement! Multiple Sam's Clubs close without notice in Houston, across nation https://t.co/uvnIpKn8NR via @KHOU — Jay (@jaythejogger) January 11, 2018

While no official statement was released Thursday morning, the store responded to consumers and employees on Twitter with a statement saying "after a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy."

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Some locations have already been removed from the store website. Existing stores can be found at https://www.samsclub.com/locator.

The news comes the same day that Walmart, the owner and operator of Sam's Club, announced that it would raise minimum pay for its employees to $11.

We have reached out to Walmart and Sam's Club for comment.

