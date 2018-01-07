Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, Adam Rippon make U.S. men's figure skating Olympic team

Ross Miner, Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon pose for photographers after the medal ceremony for the Championship Men's during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 6, 2018 in San Jose, California (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, CALIF. - The 2018 U.S. men's Olympic figure skating team will be Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon.

Ross Miner, the second-place finisher Saturday night at the U.S. national championships, was dropped in an intricate selection process that includes criteria of competitions both past and present.

The decision, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports by multiple people with knowledge of the selection process, was made in a committee meeting after the event. It was to be announced later Sunday morning. The people requested anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.

In an ironic twist, Miner's coach, Mark Mitchell, lost a 1992 Olympic slot when he finished third at those nationals, good enough for an Olympic berth, but was knocked off the team when the previously injured Todd Eldredge was sent to Albertville in his place.

The Pyeongchang Winter Games open Feb. 9. Chen will be among those favored for the gold medal.

