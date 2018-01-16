North Korea: President Trump's nuclear button boast the 'spasm of a lunatic'

This picture from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) taken and released on January 1, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a New Year's speech at an undisclosed location. (Photo: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS, This content is subject to copyright.)

North Korean state media called President Trump’s boast of having a bigger nuclear button than its leader Kim Jong Un the “spasm of a lunatic” Tuesday.

Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers’ Party's newspaper, spoke out in an editorial after Trump tweeted on Jan. 3: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump’s tweet came a day after Kim said in a speech: “The United States should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table,” according to the Associated Press. Kim claimed the weapons were capable of reaching the entire U.S. mainland.

It followed an escalating war of words between Trump and Kim, amid global concerns that nuclear war could break out.

The United States and Canada will host a meeting in Vancouver on Tuesday aimed at raising pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program.

Foreign ministers and officials from 20 nations will be in attendance.

The meeting was announced after Pyongyang tested its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile it said was capable of striking the U.S. mainland in November.

Delegates will discuss ways to ensure the enforcement of United Nations sanctions, including limiting North Korea’s access to refined petroleum products, crude oil and industrial goods, Reuters reported.

