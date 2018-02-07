OPINION: Did Beyonce's light skin contribute to her success? Short Answer: YES!

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce, winner of Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Lemonade' and Best Music Video for 'Formation,' poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2017 Getty Images)

Matthew Knowles, father of famous singer Beyonce, shocked many when he pointed out his daughter would be less successful if her skin were darker.

'When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids [Beyonce and Solange],' Knowles told Ebony Magazine.

Daily Blast Live Host Erica Cobb says Knowles is exposing the practice of colorism. She says many in minority communities treat people with lighter skin pigmentation like they are smarter and more capable.

Knowles also told Ebony Magazine he dated Beyonce’s mother, because he thought she was white. He says he later found that his former wife was “very much in-tune with her Blackness”.

Knowles hopes his story will help expose colorism, something he says is commonplace in today’s music industry.

Cobb says colorism is something minority communities need to combat from the inside.



