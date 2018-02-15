OPINION: Talking to kids about Florida school shooting is uncomfortable, but necessary

Kristi Gilroy (R), hugs a young woman at a police check point near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed by a gunman yesterday, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

My wife was in tears Wednesday night, glued to the TV when I got home.

She’s a middle-school teacher, and watching the horror unfold after the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., made her think about many things:

• The families who lost their children.

• The teachers who were in harm’s way. Some lost their lives.

• Her own students, who would have many questions the next day.

• Herself, knowing this could happen at any school.

As she watched the news, our 3-year-old daughter played happily in the background with no understanding of the tragedy that took place earlier in the day.

The first thing I did was pick up our little girl and hold her tight. We have a thing where I ask her for a “big hug,” and she wraps her arms around me with all her might.

I needed a big hug at that moment.

I can’t fathom what Parkland residents are going through. Each story you hear, like the coach who died taking bullets to shield students, makes you feel more heartbroken.

Then my wife asked me a question: “What would you tell the students when they ask questions tomorrow?”

The question is hard to answer because I’m not sure if teachers could, or should, tell the full truth.

Personally, not being a teacher, I would tell students that school campuses are as safe as the administration and school district can make them. But if someone has it in their mind to do the unthinkable like shoot up a school, it’s hard to stop them.

If I were a teacher, however, I’d probably just say the first part: School campuses are as safe as the administration and school district can make them.

I wouldn’t want to alarm the kids or make them feel less safe.

But if they asked what they should do if a shooter were on campus, I would have to be candid. I’d tell them we should have a strategy so they can be prepared in case of a shooter at their school.

In answer to a question posed on quora.com, Jay Bazzinotti wrote:

Originally, the main thought was to 'run or hide,' but that thinking has changed. While running or hiding from a crazed gunman is not necessarily a bad idea, it needs to be modified both to increase the chance of escape or evasion but to impact the brains of the people running and hiding later. People who act, rather than simply react, tend to recover mentally and emotionally quicker than people who simply cave in to the situation.

In other words, know what you’re going to do.

If exits aren’t an option, lock the doors. If you think the shooter is entering the room, be prepared to fight back: Throw chairs, desks and books at him.

“It’s better to die fighting than to die cowering, so use any object at hand and fight,” said Bazzinotti, who manages rental properties, is an author and has answered nearly 7,000 questions on the question-and-answer website.

If students are able to get outside the school, they should run as fast as they can. It’s much harder for a shooter, who most likely has adrenaline pumping and isn’t fully steady, to hit a fast-moving target.

Plus, unless you’re the specific target, the shooter most likely isn’t going to chase you.

“Don’t surrender," Bazzinotti said. "The work of the shooter doesn’t end when he’s dead or arrested. His actions are like acid corroding the souls of the victims long after he’s gone.

"Don’t surrender to him or he wins. Return to normal life when you can," Bazzinotti said. "Work to come to terms with the events. Forgive yourself and others for anything that happened. There are no cowards in this kind of situation.”

I understand that school security is limited to the amount of money the state and nation can put into each school. So metal detectors or security teams for all schools just aren't an option.

Instead, we need rules that make it harder for shooters to enter schools with guns.

• Adopt regulations such as those for sports stadiums: only see-through bags or no backpacks at all.

• Do away with heavy books and have all materials available online so backpacks will be needed less. After all, we live in a digital age.

• Ensure only one point of entry at a school. Many schools are like this. The front office is the only way in, and all other doors are locked but allow students, teachers and staff to leave in case of an emergency.

But many schools aren’t there yet; we need to get there.

I can't imagine being a teacher this week, having to have these conversations with students. Or being a parent with a child of the age where we have to have these discussions.

My daughter isn’t that far from that time. Heck, if you look at the Sandy Hook shooting Dec. 14, 2012, you realize no age is safe.

All we can do is stay vigilant and live our lives to the fullest. You never know when any life will end.

So hug your kids tonight and tell them you love them. A lot of parents in Parkland can no longer do that, and I’m sure they’d love just one more chance that they’ll never get.

