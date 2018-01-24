Perdue recalls chicken due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

Perdue Foods LLC is recalling about 530 pounds of poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspections Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-cook chicken breast tenderloin fritters, which contain egg whites, was mislabeled as the Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritter, which does not contain the ingredient.

The tenderloin fritters in question were produced on December 6, 2017, and were shipped to food service locations in Florida, Maryland and Washington D.C.

The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb boxes containing two 5 lb. plastic bags with the box labeled “Chef redi homestyle chicken tender fritter, rtc-large” with the case code 7374. The recalled products have the establishment number “P-11507.”

So far there have been no reports of any incidents due to the consumption of these products.

Consumers are encouraged to contact Perdue Consumer Relations with any questions at 1-877-727-3447.

