Police: 'Multiple parties down' after shooting in Colorado Walmart

"Multiple parties" are down after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Thornton Police Department.

Police say there is no active shooter at this time, but there is an active crime scene.

#ThorntonWalmartShooting At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime sceneWe will update as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/EZgSOtb6yy — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

It is not clear how many people were involved in the incident.

Police everywhere at the Thornton Walmart as family members look for loved ones who were inside pic.twitter.com/l7AdXpmnLk — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) November 2, 2017

The Walmart is located in Thornton, about 11 miles north of Denver.

Police are telling residents to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Stay with us for updates.

