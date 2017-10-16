Police: Woman stole credit card as store clerk had seizure

Utah authorities in Salt Lake County shared this surveillance image of a woman caught on camera stealing a 7-11 clerk's wallet while he was on the floor having a seizure on Oct. 4, 2017. (Photo: Unified Police Dept.)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities in the Salt Lake City area are trying to identify a woman who stole a credit card from the wallet of a convenience store clerk as he was having a seizure.

The Unified Police Department says the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket on Oct. 4 at a 7-Eleven store.

Surveillance video shows the woman taking a credit card from the man's wallet, putting it under her arm and walking out of the store. Police say the card was then used to make an online purchase.

The woman reportedly has a tattoo on her right arm, and she was described as a regular customer at the store.

